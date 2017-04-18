Sheffield speedway club has title ambitions

Bullish Josh Bates is backing Sheffield speedway for a title push.

Bates is warning tomorrow’s visitors Peterborough to expect a rocky ride.

Tigers were impressive in brushing aside strongly fancied Ipswich last week and want to keep the form going.

Said Bates: “I think we’ve got the strongest team in the league and think there’s not going to be many teams, if any, who come to Sheffield and beat us.

“We’ve got a good group of lads, we all get on brilliantly, and when the team is like that it helps you on the track.

“We’re all triers as well; it doesn’t even matter if we’re at the back, we all know we’ll do everything we can to reel them in.

“It’s just got a special feeling about it his year and after coming so close last season, hopefully this can be our year! The win against Berwick was brilliant and while the boys didn’t quite score as many points against Ipswich, it was a better win” said Bates.

“If we can do that to the likes of Ipswich, then that tells everyone else in the league how dangerous we are.”

Bates is keen to keep up a high level of performance both in Tigers colours and for Premiership club Leicester.

He said: “I want to be more consistent this year; I love Sheffield but for too long it’s been too up and down. I want to be scoring good points every meeting.”

Bates added: “I’m happy with how my season has started; it’s been going good in the few meetings I’ve done for Leicester as well so hopefully that can continue all season!”

Tigers saw Sunday’s trip to Newcastle washed out and are awaiting a new date.