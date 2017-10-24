Sheffield speedway: farewells loom at Owlerton

Sheffield Tigers’ chiefs have admitted they are going to have to leave someone very disappointed this winter.

The champions brought the curtain down on a memorable 2017 with a hard fought 39-33 win over Redcar at their Owlerton home track.

And co-owner Damien Bates afterwards revealed every member of the title winning team wants to return to the fold and carry on the good work, next season.

He said: “Everyone knows about the team-building regulations in speedway, the points limit often forces the successful teams to release a rider or two.

“But all our lads have said they want to be back next season and we are going to have to disappoint somebody because, at this stage, I would say it is unlikely we can do that.

“But we will be working hard once again to put a powerful team out there on track to try and defend the championship.

“That is already our aim for next season” said Bates.

Ty Proctor top-scored on a guest appearance for Tigers against Redcar, whilst Scott Nicholls also put in a strong showing at No.1.

Jan Graversen and Josh Bates were also involved in some thrilling action in Sheffield and helped their side edge clear in the closing stages of the absorbing encounter.

However, Georgie Wood endured a tough night at reserve whilst Todd Kurtz pulled out after one ride.

But the hosts still had more than enough to see off a makeshift Bears’ side who certainly were not lacking in effort on the night.

SHEFFIELD 39: Ty Proctor 11, Jan Graversen 10+1, Scott Nicholls 9, Josh Bates 8, Todd Kurtz 1+1, Georgie Wood 0, Kyle Howarth r/r. REDCAR 33: Paul Starke 9, Simon Lambert 6+3, Jonas B Andersen 6+1, James Sarjeant 6+1, Josh Auty 6, David Wallinger 0, Charles Wright r/r. Abandoned after 12 heats - Curfew - Result stands.