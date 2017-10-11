Sheffield speedway: Lasse wants to end on a high

Lasse Bjerre says he’s loved his season with Sheffield – and wants to round it off with a cup final appearance.

Tigers face Ipswich at Owlerton tonight in the first leg of the Knockout Cup semi-final with the return in Suffolk tomorrow.

And he is backing his injury ravaged side to hit back from Monday’s crushing defeat by Leicester in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Said Bjerre: “I’ve really enjoyed it with Sheffield this year and winning the league title is obviously a highlight.

“It would be nice to make it through to the Knockout Cup Final too but our task is harder without Josh (Grajczonek) and Kyle (Howarth).

“We’ve just got to try and get a big lead and I think we can.

“We’ve got a good set of lads here at Sheffield and we all get on really well.”

Scott Nicholls has again been booked to cover for Grajczonek and the rider replacement facility will cover for Howarth.

“Monday was a big defeat and it’s gone from us now, we have to put it behind us,” he said.

“I’m sure that’s something we can do, no problem, tonight against Ipswich.

“We’ve been excellent all season and we look forward to every meeting riding at Owlerton.

“Personally I’ve loved it here at Sheffield and would welcome the opportunity to come back next season.

“But for now we have to focus on these remaining meetings and see if we can make it through to the Cup Final.”

Meanwhile club bosses have slammed those who have sent them abuse via social media after the defeat on Monday.

Damien Bates and Peter Mole were left fuming on Tuesday after receiving abusive messages – just over a week after winning the league title. Now fans are urged to turn out in force to show their support for the management as well as the team.

TIGERS: Scott Nicholls, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth R/R, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.