Sheffield speedway rider cherishes his debut year in Championship

Georgie Wood has been chasing a speedway dream riding for Sheffield Tigers.

Wood takes his place at reserve this evening as Tigers bring the curtain down on their title-winning season with their final Championship outing against Redcar, at Owlerton.

And Wood, who has clocked up thousands of miles around the country this season, says he could have done better.

“I think I could have done even better at Sheffield if I’d have had a full-time mechanic,” he said.

“We have been doing that between ourselves, then been doing the bikes in the workshop between ourselves, I’ve had to drive myself everywhere too and that’s been tough.

“The other week I went from Glasgow to the Midlands then on to Sheffield before going to Plymouth then Ipswich.

“I am not complaining because that’s part and parcel of it, but it has made me realise that I need a mechanic who doesn’t mind a bit of driving from next season!

“But this is my dream and I’ve got to chase it and Sheffield have put me on track to doing just that.

“I am so glad I grabbed this opportunity with both hands. And it has confirmed to me that I really want to pursue my speedway dreams. It has been a massive learning experience riding in the Championship.

“But it has also made me realise the level I need to be at to be able to compete” commented Wood, who is from Kent.

“I am glad that I was able to chip in with points here and there - but I do wish I could have done a little bit more.

“Everything is happened so quickly really but it does feel amazing to have won the League in my first year in the Championship.”

Wood and the rest of the Tigers team will be in the Panorama Room after tonight’s match for the presentation of medals and awards. There is also a firework display planned after Heat 15 to bring the curtain down on a memorable year for the club.