Sheffield speedway youngster goes after third British victory

Josh Bates has vowed to scrap for a third British U21 title at Poole tonight.

Barnsley’s Bates, a favourite with Sheffield fans, takes his place in the showpiece event at the Premiership track. “I will be fighting for that title, although I’m not putting any pressure on myself” he said. “I’ve won it twice and if I can make it three then of course I’ll be happy. But I’m going there to do my best, I’m going to race hard. I’m going to put up a real fight to try and get points on the board and see if I can make it through to the final when anything can happen.

“It should be a good meeting and my setup should be good because I was down there last week and I’ve had some help off my Sheffield team-mate Josh Grajczonek who used to ride for Poole.”

Bates is back in Tigers colours at Owlerton tomorrow when they face Edinburgh in the first leg of the Knockout Cup – the return is in Scotland on Friday. He said: “Edinburgh are strong and have a big home track advantage, but we can do it. We have to get a good lead from our leg tomorrow and then defend it up there on Friday, but it will be tough.”

Bates added: “I’ve been struggling at Sheffield this year, really struggling and it’s all down to me.

“I need to sort my starts out, I know my bikes are good, I know it’s me and I have to get things sorted.”