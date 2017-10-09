Sheffield Tigers 32 Leicester 58: Tigers stunned by Leicester onslaught

Sheffield Tigers were taught a lesson by Premiership side Leicester in their promotion bid.

Fans and riders alike were left stunned by the Leicester onslaught with Sheffield outclassed in every department.

The defeat leaves Simon Stead’s men with a huge task in the return at Beaumont Park on Monday as they look set to miss out on going up despite winning the title.

Stead said: “There’s a gap between the top two leagues but I don’t think it’s as big as we showed.

“It just didn’t happen for us and I’m disappointed if I’m honest.

“We were missing two key riders with Josh Grajczonek and Kyle Howarth injured but I don’t want to make any excuses - we just have to go to Leicester next Monday.”

Tigers didn’t help themselves in the early stages - starting when Todd Kurtz charged into the tapes in the opener.

Reserve Jan Graversen came in but failed to land a blow as Lewis Kerr and Kim Nilsson made a sharp start for a Lions maximum.

And in the next Cameron Heeps edged out Graversen in the early stages and helped the visitors to a 9-3 lead.

Lasse Bjerre was Sheffield’s first race winner with a jet propelled start in Heat 3 from the outside gate - but when Danny King and Kyle Newman teamed up for a maximum from the gate in the next race the visitors were eight up.

And in that race Bjerre was lucky to avoid the back wheel of King in the bottom turn - any kind of contact would have sent him crashing.

Kurtz pulled off the best race of the night from a Sheffield perspective in Heat 8 when he went wide and got some drive to pass the impressive Newman in spectacular style.

Despite the one-sided score there was no faulting Sheffield’s effort and Bates and Newman had a ding-dong in Heat 9 before Scott Nicholls and Kurtz battled for the minor placings and a 3-3 behind brilliant Danny King in Heat 10.

Bjerre put in a superb ride in Heat 12 to pass the impressive Heeps but this was pure consolation as the meeting was already won by the rampant Lions.

Tigers: Lasse Bjerre 12, Todd Kurtz 6+1, Scott Nicholls 5, Jan Graversen 5, Josh Bates 4, George Wood 0.