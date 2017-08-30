Sheffield Tigers aim to keep run going

Josh Bates wants Sheffield to surpass Somerset’s 14-match winning run of 2016 in order to lay the foundations for their own title surge.

Tigers became the first team to topple the eventual champions midway through August last year, ending their perfect record with a 50-40 success at Owlerton.

Bates chipped in with six-paid-seven that night but the Rebels had the last laugh with a 100-80 success over Sheffield, which included claiming a narrow first-leg advantage in South Yorkshire, in the play-off final.

Since being beaten at SGB Championship hopefuls Ipswich in mid-July, Simon Stead’s side has put together an 11-match winning run of their own with a maximum of 16 points taken from four away outings in that sequence.

Bates and his colleagues could not ask for a tougher test of their credentials this week, though, with tonight’s home clash with Glasgow (7.30) followed by Saturday’s reverse fixture at Ashfield (7pm).

But with third-placed Glasgow’s perfect home record countered by four away defeats in a row and Sheffield in such fine fettle, Bates is understandably bullish.

“At the minute the team is gelling,” said Bates. “We all get along and go into every meeting without thinking about winning. We just take it for what it is and everything is coming off for us.

“We have one of the best number ones in the Championship and the best number five as well so that helps to take pressure off other people.

“If they do their jobs it leaves me, Todd (Kurtz) and Lasse (Bjerre) to pick up points like we have been doing. I think that has played a big part in us staying unbeaten for so long.

“We need to keep going. All of us have confidence but we have to stay on track because I think we can beat Somerset’s record. Hopefully, Sheffield can do even better.

“I picked up on it recently and we have every reason to think we can do it.”

Both teams will be at full strength for what promises to be one of the most mouthwatering meetings of the season to date.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.

GLASGOW: Richie Worrall, Dan Bewley, Aaron Summers, Nike Lunna, Richard Lawson, Tom Perry, Jack Smith.