Sheffield Tigers: Grajczonek finding his feet

Sheffield ace Josh Grajczonek is confident he’s found the solution to his Owlerton frustrations – and is the latest rider to praise team boss Simon Stead.

Grajczonek, 27, has revealed how he hasn’t felt overly comfortable and satisfied with his own performances, despite being a reliable No.1 at the top of the team.

But the Aussie ace says a word of advice from Stead, who used to occupy the Tigers’ No.1 racejacket himself, has pulled him in the right direction.

“I’ve been struggling a bit at home in the first few meetings but full credit to Steady he’s been unreal with the amount of help he’s given me to find the set-up that suits me and my bikes best,” Grajczonek said.

“In the last few I’ve spent extra time focusing on making sure everything’s set-up to as close as what we agreed and right now it seems to be working pretty well.

“It’s taken me longer than I’d have liked to grasp what is a new venue for me, but I’m getting there now and I’m glad to be doing a job at No.1.”

And in Thursday’s home clash with Glasgow, he did just that. A last heat race win means he is now two home fixtures unbeaten by an opposing rider and also secured an impressive 46-44 victory over the Scottish outfit.

“Steady put the pressure on and said we needed a 3-3 or better to win so I knew as long as I got over the line first then that would be enough for the team,” Grajczonek said.

“Every single race against a 1-7 that Glasgow have got is crucial. You need to avoid those last places and scrape as many heat advantages as you can.

“We made more hard work of it than we perhaps should have done mainly because we were outgated by a team of solid starters.

“The track was a bit different on Thursday to what it has been so a few of the boys were chasing the set-up and weren’t as comfortable with things.

“But we always give it 100 per cent, we always work hard together.”