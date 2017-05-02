Sheffield Tigers hoping for trio of British Final qualifiers

Sheffield Tigers are looking for a hat-trick of British Final qualifiers from Thursday’s semi-final at Owlerton.

Kyle Howarth, Josh Bates and Rob Branford all take their place in the 16-man field with the top eight going through to the showpiece event at Belle Vue on June 19.

And in an ironic twist the three Tigers riders have been drawn together in their opening race, Heat 4.

The meeting also includes British icons Chris Harris and Scott Nicholls, who have 10 titles between them, plus in-form Belle Vue man Craig Cook who is one of the favourites to claim his first national crown.

Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates said: “This is a high quality field and a big meeting for us here at Sheffield.

“It would be great to see all three of our lads going through to the final, that would be something for this club to be proud of.

“For us to see the likes of Harris, Nicholls, Cook, Edward Kennett and Lewis Bridger all in the same meeting is a treat and there’s no reason why our lads can’t get in the top eight.

“They’ll be giving it their all I’m certain of that and we’re really pleased to be staging such a prestigious meeting.

“The motivation is there to reach the national final which will be on TV and also gives you the opportunity to become the national champion and put yourself in the frame for a place at Cardiff and the British Grand Prix.

“I’m sure all our fans will be here on Thursday to get right behind the three boys and cheer them towards the final.”