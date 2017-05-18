Sheffield Tigers: Jack Parkinson-Blackburn set for comeback tonight in Ipswich clash

Teenage ace Jack Parkinson-Blackburn insists he is raring to go after declaring himself fit for Sheffield’s clash with Ipswich tonight (7.30).

The 16-year-old dislocated his shoulder in a spill during last Thursday’s win over Redcar but says he is feeling no ill effects despite just seven days passing since his accident.

He was ready to race for Tigers in their trip to the Witches last night – but heavy rain in the Suffolk area saw the meeting called off early.

But Parkinson-Blackburn says he is determined to make his hard work pay off by helping Sheffield to another victory at Owlerton tonight.

“I’ve been spending a lot of hours with sports physio Alan Young and he’s been fantastic,” Parkinson-Blackburn said.

“When I first went to see him last week, he was a bit concerned about some cracking noise around my shoulder.

“But X-Rays showed there were no breaks and as soon as we knew that, I wanted to be back at the first possible chance I could.

“I was meant to keep my arm in a sling for at least four days, but after the second day I just took it off.

“I actually think that helped speed it up a bit because it’s meant I’ve just been doing everything normally and to be fair it hasn’t caused me any problems at all.

“If I could have raced at Scunthorpe on Sunday I would have done but now I’ve just got to focus on tonight.

“I was really pleased with heat two last week and getting a race win meant a lot.

“I’m riding out of my skin in the National League with Birmingham – now I just need to bring that form on a more regular basis to Sheffield.

“We know we’re in for a tough meeting tonight against Ipswich – but the boys are buzzing after getting that win at Scunthorpe on Sunday and we’re pretty confident we can keep our home run going.”

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Rob Branford, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn

IPSWICH: Danny King, Cameron Heeps, Justin Sedgmen, Kyle Newman, Rory Schlein, Connor Mountain, Nathan Greaves.