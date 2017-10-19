Sheffield Tigers: Lasse Bjerre keen to ride on for the champions

Lasse Bjerre has sent a ‘count me in’ message to Sheffield Tigers bosses for next season.

Bjerre has been an excellent signing for the champions since making the switch from Redcar in the winter.

And he believes he has done enough to keep his place in the 2018 side.

He said: “I first raced in England in 2010 and I’ve never won a league Championship.

“The last couple of years at Redcar had been really tough for me as well because I was doing my job and scoring the points, but the rest of the team weren’t and I was a part of a team that was at the wrong end of the table.

“But Sheffield are so professional and they are so ambitious – that was a big thing for me and I’ve been able to prove that with them in my first season at the club.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as happy at any other club like I have at Sheffield this year. I’d love to come back.

“Everything about Sheffield is great and you can’t help but have a smile on your face when you think about the club.

“My team-mates have been great, the management have too, the supporters have been amazing and I just love the race track we’ve got at home.

“We’ve all worked so hard all season long, we’ve worked as one big group and to be able to stand there and say you’re a league Champion is one of the proudest moments you can experience as a speedway rider.”

Sheffield will now face Redcar at Owlerton on Monday night after Thursday night’s fixture was washed out.

The club will bring the curtain down on an eventful season with a firework display and rider presentations in the panorama room afterwards.