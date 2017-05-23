Sheffield Tigers: Stead readying for ‘one of toughest’ tests

Simon Stead has labelled Glasgow ‘one of the toughest in the league’ as he prepares his Sheffield side to face them at Owlerton on Thursday.

The Scottish side include Richard Lawson, who is on the fringes of Great Britain’s World Cup squad – and in Dan Bewley they have one of the nation’s hottest prospects.

Tigers are in good shape going into the meeting which should pull in a bumper crowd.

Said boss Stead: “This is the most competitive league this year and there’s no easy fixture.

“But Glasgow are without doubt one of the toughest teams in the league and it’s going to be a fascinating contest.

“They’re solid 1-7; they’ve got some big hitters at the top and riders who can cause damage in their lower order as well.

“For me it’s still a little bit too early to compare all the teams properly, but you’d have to say Glasgow are up there with ourselves as genuine contenders.

“I’ll be telling our riders to focus on themselves though; we know we’re a match for anyone on any given day and as long as we continue to ride with the confidence we’ve built, then there’s no reason why we can’t pick up another win.”

Stead admits it’s all about what happens in September and October – but his side must do enough to reach the play-offs first.

“We want to be in the business end of the season, that’s our first priority,” he said.

“As long as we can stay clear of any bad injuries and keep picking up home wins with a few points on the road then we’ll be in contention.

“I’m looking forward to Thursday night, it promises to be a great night.”