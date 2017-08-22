Sheffield Tigers: Stead wants to cap dream start to life as manager

Sheffield boss Simon Stead wants to cap off a dream start to life on the other side of the air fence heading into the business end of the season.

Stead, arguably the greatest Tigers’ rider of the modern era, hung up his race suit at the end of last season before taking over as team manager.

He has led their talented side to the top of the SGB Championship table after a 10-meeting winning run, which they will look to extend as they host Scunthorpe tomorrow night (7.30).

Stead says the desire to bring title glory back to Owlerton after an agonising 15-year wait continues to fuel them.

And he admits he has been delighted to enjoy a perfect introduction to life as a team manager.

“It’s been a really good first season as team manager,” Stead said. “I’ve got a great bunch of lads, I get on really well with them on a personal and professional level so I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“They’re making my job easy, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to start off with to be honest.

“They do what I tell them to do and listen to advice which is exactly what you want, and they’re doing the business so far.

“We all know it’s been a fairly long time since Sheffield won the league, and we’re all desperate to change that this year.

“We’ve come close a few times in the past and fallen just short, but we want to make sure this year is different and we go all the way.

“Everyone is determined to go all the way this year, and hopefully with a bit of luck in avoiding injuries we can pull it off.

“It would certainly be a proud moment for myself to win the league with Sheffield in my first year as team manager, and I know all the boys would be proud to do it as well.

“We’ve got a lot of work left to do, but things are going well at the moment so hopefully we can keep it going.”