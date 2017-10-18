Sheffield Tigers supporters urged to join celebration of brilliant season

Sheffield Tigers bosses are urging fans to join in a night of celebration at Owlerton tomorrow.

They face Redcar Bears in their outstanding Championship fixture and the club’s presentations will take place immediately afterwards.

It’s been a remarkable season for Simon Stead’s side who won their first league title in 15 years and also lifted the Best Pairs Championship on home shale.

Now they’re looking to bow out in style when the Teesside club visit for what will be the last action at the venue this year.

Co-promoter Damien Bates said: “It’s been a remarkable season and we want to make tomorrow a celebration of our achievements.

“After the meeting the riders will go upstairs to the Panorama Room for a presentation of medals and picture opportunities for supporters with the league and Pairs trophies.

“All the riders will be interviewed looking back on the season and we want to see everyone enjoying themselves. The rider of the year award will also be presented.

“After Heat 15 there will be a firework display to officially bring down the curtain on another superb season of racing.

“We want every Sheffield fan to come along and show their appreciation for what he boys have done this year, it’s been a great achievement.

“I think we’re all a bit tired now and will be relieved to get tomorrow done and then we can reflect on what we have done.

“We already have ideas for next year but there’s a lot up in the air until the AGM.”