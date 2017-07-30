Simon Stead praises Sheffield Tigers after great comeback win at Berwick

Sheffield boss Simon Stead has hailed his side’s battling determination following Saturday’s win at Berwick.

The Tigers stormed to an early 12-point lead at Shielfield Park, but a frustrating mid-meeting spell soon saw them fall one behind.

But a quick team talk saw the Owlerton men regroup and turn things back in their favour as they walked away with a 52-41 victory.

Stead admits they couldn’t have timed their recent run of form much more perfectly - but insists there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“We’ve taken the 17 maximum points that were available to us from our last five meetings,” Stead said.

“We’ve looked a fairly solid side most of the season but since Jan (Graversen) and Georgie (Wood) have come in at reserve, we just look like a complete 1-7.v “They’ve made the impact we hoped for and more.

“We’ve shown we can dominate meetings from the first to the final race - but Saturday was encouraging after falling behind after being 12 up then to fight back how we did showed another side to our team’s strength.”

* Tigers have confirmed two new league dates. They will face Redcar away a week on Friday August 11 before Edinburgh come to Owlerton on Sunday, August 20 (5pm).

This Thursday sees a special four team tournament Owlerton including Sheffield, Scunthorpe, Belle Vue and Coventry.