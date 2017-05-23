Speedway: Howarth gearing up for battle of the Tigers as Sheffield face Glasgow

Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth is predicting one of the toughest meetings of the season tomorrow.

Howarth leads his side into action against a powerhouse Glasgow side who are strongly fancied for the title.

But Howarth insists a good start for Sheffield is the key and is backing his side to come through for the points.

He said: “Glasgow are a super strong team - but I’m confident me and the boys can go out there and get the job done.

“I think it will be one of the tougher home meetings we’ll have this year and we need to make sure we’re on it right from the get go.

“We can’t afford to let them get their heads in front, we need to hit them as hard as we can as soon as we can.

“They’re not where they are in the table for no reason but this is a great chance for us to close in on them a bit.”

Howarth continues to be satisfied with his own form but also insists there’s more to come.

“I’m pleased with how it’s going but I know I can still do more,” he said. “It’s good for me to be riding in the top division with Wolverhampton as well because I’m keeping busy.

“I’m looking forward to Thursday and I’m sure all our lads are.

“It should be a good night of racing.

“It’s important that we keep picking up three points from our home meetings and for that to happen against Glasgow we can’t be affording any slip-ups and we need to get our noses ahead in the first two or three races.”