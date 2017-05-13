Speedway: No better place for Sheffield Tigers to bag my first away win than Scunthorpe, says boss Stead

Sheffield head to Scunthorpe tomorrow - and boss Simon Stead says there’d be no better place to grab his first away win as team manager.

The Tigers have been in dominant form at Owlerton, winning all five of their team meetings so far.

However, after losing all three of their fixtures on their travels in all competitions, the Tigers know how precious an away win could suddenly be.

Stead, pictured, is keen to get one over his side’s local rivals and is hoping they take the momentum from Thursday’s54-38 win over Redcar.

“It was a great performance from 1-7 and it was just what we needed after a few weeks off,” Stead said.

“The lads have all settled in now, they’ve all gelled, they’ve all found their feet and I’m confident whoever we come up against now.

“I wanted to try something with the pairings on Thursday and I was really pleased with how it turned out.

“I wanted to try and take some of the pressure off Josh (Bates) by moving him to No.4 and it worked a treat with him only dropping one point to the opposition.

“That’s what these early season meetings are about and I don’t think there’ll be too much tinkering for a while now.

“It’s still very early doors but I’m pleased with how things are starting to come together already - now we need to aim for that first away win and hopefully it will be at Scunthorpe.

“We’re not expecting an easy meeting at all because Scunthorpe always seem to raise their game a little when we come to town.

“But we have to go there with the belief we’re going to do it and if the riders are all on top of their game again then there’s no reason why we can’t walk away with a result.”

Sheffield look set to be without Jack Parkinson-Blackburn due to a shoulder injury sustained in Thursday, while Scunthorpe have injury concerns of their own. Ryan Douglas is ruled out with concussion after crashing at Ipswich on Thursday, while Stefan Nielsen picked up a collarbone problem in the same meeting. Carl Wilkinson will make a late decision as he is still recovering from his crash at Owlerton in last week’s British Semi-Final.