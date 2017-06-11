Speedway Report: Scunthorpe Scorions 49 Sheffield Tigers 41

Sheffield suffered last gasp heartbreak as they went down 49-41 in a fiercely contested Championship clash at Scunthorpe.

Tigers were in with a shout of victory throughout in a tight meeting but eventually left empty handed.

The rivals were level after 13 heats before Tigers conceded 5-1s in the final two races to just miss out.

It was the first time Simon Stead’s side have failed to pick up at least a point on the road since April and means they will be determined to bounce back when they host the return fixture with Scunthorpe at Owlerton on Thursday (7.30).

Skipper Kyle Howarth once again led by example with a fine away showing, top scoring with 11 points.

He triumphed in heat 13 alongside Josh Grajczonek to pull them level before the same pair were unfortunately left trailing in the final race.

Grajczonek also impressed at No.1 as the Tigers delivered plenty of race wins, whilst Lasse Bjerre took the chequered flag with composed rides in heats seven and 12.

He was joined at the front in heat seven by the battling Josh Bates, who forced his way past Tero Aarnio to briefly give the visitors a slender lead and hope of a victory.

Bjerre and Bates were in the thick of the action throughout, with Bjerre involved in perhaps the race of the night as he fought with Ryan Douglas at the back in heat three.

But Todd Kurtz experienced a tough evening in the No.2 spot, whilst reserve Robert Branford fell in heat six when on course for a timely 5-1 alongside Howarth.

With Layne Cupitt making minimal impact as a guest for Jack Parkinson-Blackburn, the Tigers lacked lower order strength and were made to pay in the end by a solid all-around Scorpions’ outfit.

SCUNTHORPE 49: Lewis Kerr 12, Tero Aarnio 8+2, Josh Auty 8+1, Ryan Douglas 8, Carl Wilkinson 6+1, Michael Palm Toft 6, David Wallinger 1.

SHEFFIELD 41: Kyle Howarth 11, Josh Grajczonek 10+1, Lasse Bjerre 8, Josh Bates 6+2, Todd Kurtz 3, Robert Branford 2, Layne Cupitt 1.