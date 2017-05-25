Speedway Report: Sheffield 46 Glasgow 44

Sheffield top gun Josh Grajczonek pulled off last heat heroics to seal a precious 46-44 win over Glasgow in an Owlerton cliffhanger.

It was a meeting which had everything and fans were left biting their finger nails throughout with no more than two points the difference throughout.

Richard Lawson leads Kyle Howarth Ht4

There was an eventful start when Glasgow’s Dan Bewley was thrown out of the first race for touching the starting tapes.

The visitors brought in reserve Tom Perry as a replacement who made a flyer from the inside, but had to settle for splitting Sheffield’s duo after the home No.1 came up the inside down the back straight while Todd Kurtz got the better of Glasgow’s top rider Richie Worrall.

Perry made the most of his bonus track time to win the second for the visitors before Josh Bates and Lasse Bjerre tucked in behind Glasgow skipper Aaron Summers in the third to keep the hosts two in front.

Sheffield captain Kyle Howarth missed the gate in the next and had to cut back to the inside to pass visiting reserve Jack Smith as the scores drew level again.

Aaron Summers leads Josh Bates and Lasse Bjerre Ht 3

Another shared heat would follow despite Bjerre taking the chequered flag after a smart move to come under Worrall, but Bates shed a chain for the Tigers on bend 2.

But it was Grajczonek and Kurtz who scored a second 4-2 of the evening to edge the Owlerton outfit back in front.

As Kurtz took advantage of a mistake from Perry, Grajczonek set off after Lawson. H lined him up around the outside before making a stunning switch of line to claim a second race win on the final lap in one of the rides of the season.

After the visitors drew level again in the seventh, Sheffield looked set for their first 5-1 of the night until Bewley stormed under Branford out of nowhere down the back straight on bend three, leaving Kurtz to hold off the charging teen.

They held that until the eleventh when Glasgow were the first team to make a gate and hold on to a big 5-1 maximum to give them a slender 34-32 lead.

But two races later, Howarth made up for a rare third place to hit the front early and team rode perfectly for four laps with Grajczonek as Sheffield moved back in front by two themselves.

Down to a last heat decider, Grajczonek made a brilliant brave move to go around Summers before charging under Lawson on the opening lap as Sheffield maintained their winning home run.

SHEFFIELD 46: Josh Grajczonek 14+1, Lasse Bjerre 9+1, Kyle Howarth 8, Todd Kurtz 5, Rob Branford 5, Josh Bates 4+2, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 1.

GLASGOW 44: Richard Lawson 11, Aaron Summers 10+2, Dan Bewley 6+1, Tom Perry 6+1, Nike Lunna 6, Richie Worrall 4+1, Jack Smith 1.