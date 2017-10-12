Speedway Report: Sheffield Tigers 51 Ipswich Witches 39

Dashing Dane Lasse Bjerre brought home the bacon with a stunning display to give Tigers a chance of making the Knockout Cup Final.

Bjerre notched 15-points for the league champions in a 51-39 win over Ipswich with the decider in Suffolk tonight.

In a tense encounter, only consecutive 4-2s from Bjerre and Josh Bates were the difference between in the opening seven races.

Heat Three saw Bjerre charge around Cameron Heeps down the back straight before chopping back to the inside to close the door on his Aussie opponent.

While Bjerre comfortably raced to his second straight win in the fifth, all the action went on behind him. Bates and Nathan Greaves swapped lines on each and every lap, constantly exchanging places. But it was the Sheffield man who hit back to snatch third place on the run to the line.

The visitors looked good to level the scores in Heat Seven, but Kyle Newman lost control and lifted into the air fence whilst sitting behind his partner - an incident which ended his night through injury.

The Tigers hit back with a 5-1 maximum of their own in the next after a determined ride from their duo. Ipswich reserve Connor Mountain made the best gate but Todd Kurtz shortly followed Jan Graversen in rounding the youngster by the entrance to lap two.

Bjerre led home another 4-2 in the ninth after throwing it under Ben Barker to defeat the Ipswich guest for the first time on the night as the Tigers opened up a ten point lead.

The Dane took the chequered flag for a fourth time in Heat 12.

The Witches reduced the deficit to just eight points courtesy of a 5-1 in Heat 13.

But the Tigers struck back with another 5-1 before Heat 15 was awarded after Barker crashed spectacularly for the visitors, requiring a trip to hospital.

SHEFFIELD 51: Lasse Bjerre 15+1, Jan Graversen 10+3, Scott Nicholls 10+1, Todd Kurtz 7+2, Josh Bates 7, Georgie Wood 2+1, Kyle Howarth R/R.

IPSWICH 39: Danny King 13+1, Ben Barker 11, Cameron Heeps 8+1, Nathan Greaves 4, Connor Mountain 3+1, Kyle Newman 0, Justin Sedgmen R/R.