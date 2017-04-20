Speedway: Sheffield Tigers 50 Peterborough Panthers 40

Tigers produced a late, late show to earn a hard fought 50-40 win over Peterborough at Owlerton last night.

And whilst it wasn’t as easy as their previous wins over Ipswich and Berwick this brought out the grittier side of the team.

Heat 1 - Josh Grajczonek leads Jack Holder, Ulrich Ostergaard and Josh Bates

Not only was it a close clash, but both teams also served up some thrilling racing in front of another bumper crowd.

Josh Grajczonek made a super getaway to get across his opponents from gate four to take the lead in the opener.

The Panthers gated on a 5-1 in the second but Rob Branford and then Jack Parkinson-Blackburn worked their way under Tom Bacon on laps one and two.

The Tigers edged in front with Lasse Bjerre leading a 4-2 in the third before he also took the chequered flag in the fifth as well.

But all the action happened behind the Dane with Todd Kurtz and Jack Holder exchanging places on every lap before the Panthers No.1 snuck back up the inside on the run to the line.

It was Josh Bates’ turn to steal the gasps of the crowd in the sixth as a brave move saw him squeeze between Peterborough captain Ulrich Ostergaard and the wooden fence down the back straight on the opening lap.

But the visiting No.5 hit back on bend three of the final lap before Bates wound it back on to snatch the win on the line.

The Panthers drew back level with a 5-1 in heat eight before the Tigers worked their way back into the lead with classy wins from Kurtz and Grajczonek away from the gates.

Tigers powered on and with Bjerre being involved in two further 5-1s, one with Branford swooping around for second and one battling his way ahead of Holder, saw the Tigers make it three wins out of three at home and deny Peterborough a consolation league point.

SHEFFIELD 50: Lasse Bjerre 12+1, Kyle Howarth 12, Josh Grajczonek 8+1, Todd Kurtz 6, Rob Branford 5+2, Josh Bates 5, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 2+2.

PETERBOROUGH 40: Paul Starke 12, Jack Holder 9+2, Ulrich Ostergaard 9, Bradley Wilson-Dean 9, Simon Lambert 1+1, Tom Bacon 0, Kenneth Hansen R/R.