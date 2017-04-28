Speedway: Sheffield Tigers call on Lawson for cup challenge at Edinburgh

Tigers have called in star guest Richard Lawson to plug the gaps in their team for tonight’s Knockout Cup tie at Edinburgh (7.30).

The meeting has now become the first leg after last night’s Owlerton clash was called off early due to the poor weather. A new date is to be arranged.

Boss Damien Bates has brought in Lawson, who has made several appearances for the club in the last three seasons, to replace Josh Grajczonek who is riding for Premiership side Somerset.

And Lasse Bjerre also misses out because he’s required back in Denmark but his four programmed rides will be spread out throughout the team under the rider replacement facility.

Said Bates: “Edinburgh will be tough, they’re a great side with Mark Riss, Ricky Wells and Sam Masters.

“Lasse Bjerre is in Denmark and Josh Grajczonek is riding in the Premiership so we’ve had to plug those gaps and it doesn’t make it any easier for us.

“Richard is a good lad, he’s helped us out many times down the years and he is always quick to accept our invitation to race for us.”

Bates has praised his team for their efforts so far in what is a competitive league.

He said: “Anybody can beat anybody in this league it’s such a tough competition.

“We’ve got some fighting quality on our team, we always dig deep when we have to and we’ve had to on occasions this season, especially in Heats 13 and 15.

“We know we will have to keep it close up at Edinburgh because they are specialists around there and have everything dialled in, it’s going to be a tough one.

“But all our lads will give it their best to try and give us something to go at when we eventually get them back to our place.”

EDINBURGH: Sam Masters, Josh Pickering, Erik Riss, Max Clegg, Ricky Wells, Mark Riss, Mitchell Davey.

TIGERS: Richard Lawson, Josh Bates, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre R/R, Kyle Howarth, Rob Branford, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn.