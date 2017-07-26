Speedway: Sheffield Tigers determined to grab home victory at expense of Newcastle

Lasse Bjerre insists Sheffield will treat tonight’s Owlerton showdown with Newcastle the same as any other meeting.

Bjerre has revealed how he isn’t taking any notice of the opposition as the run-in to the play-offs starts to heat up.

He said: “Every meeting is the same now no matter who we are against.

“So me may be against the teams around us and some may be against the teams lower down the table.

“But all we want to do is make sure we win as many as we can to make the play-offs.

“Newcastle have got some good riders but we’re still really strong on our home track so we just need to carry on what we’ve been doing all season and make sure we get the job done.”

Tigers welcome back Josh Bates from injury after his heroics in the British Grand Prix at the weekend.

The club are also offering 50 free air horns and face painting for children at the start of the school holidays.

Kyle Howarth will also do a signing and picture session by the pits from 6pm.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.

NEWCASTLE: Robert Lambert, Ashley Morris, Stuart Robson, Ludvig Lindgren, Steve Worrall, Ben Hopwood, Alfie Bowtell.