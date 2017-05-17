Speedway: Tigers chief braced for tough double-header

Tigers boss Simon Stead is expecting a rocky ride with Ipswich over the next two nights.

Stead leads his side into action in Suffolk tonight before the return Championship clash at Owlerton tomorrow.

Honours are even between the sides after one win apiece from their previous meetings earlier this season.

And although Tigers brushed aside the Witches when they last met at Owlerton, Stead is expecting a tougher challenge this time.

He said: “As much as we’re riding with confidence right now, I can’t see us pulling off a result like that again mainly because I can’t see Ipswich being as off the pace as they were in that one.

“We’re all expecting a much tougher test because we know their team is capable of so much more than they demonstrated a month or so ago.

“Having said that, I still fully expect us to add another three league points to our tally – but I’m just anticipating that we’ll have to work a lot harder this time around. And we are definitely ready to do that.”

Tigers are without Lasse Bjerre tonight as he has a fixture clash in Denmark and they will share his programmed rides around the team under the rider replacement facility.

Ipswich have just signed former Sheffield youngster Nathan Greaves who had a tough season with the club last season.

They are led by British Champion Danny King who is also in contention for a place in the Great Britain World Cup squad.

n Ipswich: Danny King, Cameron Heeps, Justin Sedgmen, Kyle Newman, Rory Schlein, Connor Mountain, Nathan Greaves.

n Sheffield: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Josh Bates, Lasse Bjerre R/R, Kyle Howarth, Rob Branford, Rob Shuttleworth.