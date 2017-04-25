Speedway: Tigers need a big lead, says skipper Kyle Howarth

Sheffield Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth is challenging his side to build up a handy first leg lead in their cup tie with Edinburgh at Owlerton on Thursday.

Howarth, who has praised the team for their efforts on home shale so far this season, says the return in Scotland on Friday will be a tough test.

And for that reason he insists the home leg could decide their chances of making it through. We’ll need to get some points on the board at home on Thursday because Edinburgh is always a really difficult place to go,” he said.

“It’s a real technical track at Edinburgh and the home lads will be dialled in so I think we need a lead of 10-12 points, 16 would be even better!

“But it means Thursday is a big night for us and we are going to need everyone contributing like they have done at home this season.”

Howarth was encouraged by the team performance in beating Peterborough at Owlerton last Thursday.

“We knew Peterborough were going to be tough, they have a similar track to ours but we were under pressure and we handled it well.

“It shows we’re a class team from top to bottom and I’m really encouraged.

“We’ve had a good run but we need to keep it going, it’s not going to be easy and there’s a long way to go this season, we need to win some away meetings.”

Tigers are awaiting a fitness update on Josh Bates after he crashed out of a guest booking at Newcastle on Sunday with an arm problem.

If he fails a fitness test they will have no alternative but to share his four programmed rides around the team under the rider replacement facility.