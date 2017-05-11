Speedway: Tigers teen pointing to a rise for Sheffield

Jack Parkinson-Blackburn is turning into one of the best riders at development level – but he knows he needs to step up his game with Sheffield.

The talented teenager is almost unbeatable in the National League with Birmingham when riding against fellow youngsters with little or no experience.

Sheffield Tigers captain Kyle Howarth. Picture: Marie Caley

But he goes into tonight’s Championship clash with Redcar at Owlerton looking for more consistency in Tigers colours.

“Sheffield’s my team and I want to be scoring more points than I have done,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong I have had some good rides but I want to be getting a bit of consistency going as we get stuck into the season.

“I’m over the moon with my performances in the National League and in the British Semi-Final I made some really good gates and wasn’t a million miles off the pace.

“This year’s all about learning more than anything but at the same time I want to do my job for the team every time I get out on track.”

The West Yorkshire youngster has praised his Tigers team mates and is predicting a tough battle with the Bears tonight.

He said: “Redcar have got some good riders and obviously Jason (Garrity) and Richard (Hall) know this track really well.

“They’re looking a lot more solid this year - but so are we.

“We’ve been going well but we’re going to have to all chip in with some decent scores to get past Redcar.”

Garrity and Hall are former Tigers riders and Ellis Perks has made a successful move into the Premiership with Rye House.

Tigers will be at full strength for the meeting which promises to be closer than many expect.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Rob Branford, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn.

REDCAR: Jason Garrity, Coty Garcia, Charles Wright, Jonas B Andersen, Ben Barker, Richard Hall, Ellis Perks.