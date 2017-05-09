Tigers are a club on the up: Bates

Sheffield Tigers co-owner Damien Bates has revealed a big increase in attendance levels this season.

Bates is delighted with the response from fans who have taken the revamped side to their heart.

And with increased promotion throughout the city and surroundings areas, Tigers are starting to reap the rewards.

They face Redcar on Thursday with more important Championship points on the line at Owlerton as the race for the play-offs intensifies.

Said Bates: “We have to be pleased with the way the season is going, crowd levels are up and the results are good.

“We’re an ambitious club and we’ve tried different promotional activities this year to attract more people and, so far, it’s working to an extent.

“I’m happy with how the team is shaping up and I personally think it will only get better as the season progresses.

“Every rider has the potential to improve and I know they are all working hard to do that.

“Thursday will be tough but I know we have the strength to beat them on our own track. I’m hoping the fans will turn out in force again and show their support for the lads.”

Meanwhile Ipswich have snapped up Chesterfield-based teenager Nathan Greaves to replace the injured Danyon Hume.

Greaves, who rode for Sheffield last season, has quit Third Division Isle of Wight to take his place in the Witches side.