Win double has Sheffield Tigers on the up

Tigers boss Simon Stead says the win at Peterborough means his team are turning the corner.

Stead was left fuming after the Owlerton men were beaten at Scunthorpe 10 days ago - both by the result and the manner of defeat.

But he was equally full of praise after they bounced back with a home triumph over Scunthorpe on Thursday and then a stunning victory at the East of England Showground.

Said Stead: “A win’s a win, so we’re absolutely delighted with that. It’s exactly what we wanted from the boys, especially after a disappointing result last weekend at Scunthorpe. We managed to get back on track with a good win at home on Thursday and we’ve kept our momentum going now with this result

“We started well and managed to keep our noses in front for most of the meeting, then Josh and Josh (Grajczonek and Bates) did the business for us in heat 15.

“It’s a very good result, and if we can continue to build on this then we’ll be in a good position. We’ve said we need a marked improvement on our away form, and if we can keep performing like that as a team then I’m sure we won’t fear going anywhere.”

Tigers face Peterborough again this Thursday but this time on home shale.

Stead says he won’t allow any complacency to creep in.

