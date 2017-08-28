Wood determined to keep up the good work after great start as Tigers reserve

Sheffield reserve Georgie Wood is looking to kick-on after an encouraging start to life in the second tier.

Wood, 23, was handed his big break in the SGB Championship by the Window Centre Tigers back in July after making a rapid transition from grasstrack racing to the National League with Eastbourne.

He has enjoyed a similarly successful step up to the next level as part of a reformed reserve duo which has rejuvenated the Owlerton outfit alongside Jan Graversen.

The club are yet to taste defeat since their introduction to the side with their winning run now at 11 meetings ahead of Thursday’s top of the table showdown with Glasgow (7.30).

After claiming his first race win for the club against Scunthorpe last week, Wood is now keen to demonstrate further progress over the remainder of the campaign.

Said Wood: “We’ve found it a little bit difficult, obviously just trying to step up to the speed you need in the Championship compared to the National League.

“It’s about trying to find some faster engines, especially at a big track like Sheffield compared to the Eastbourne track I’ve been used to riding.

“We’ve sorted that out now after trying a few different motors, so we can hopefully go from there now and start banging a few points in.

“It’s been steady and we’ve had some teething problems, but I’m confident I can move forwards now.

“We scored a few points to start with and were going well then things have slipped a little bit recently, but I’ve still been doing OK.

“I know I can do it and I know I’m capable of doing a solid job at this level now. It’s been a big step for me but I want to keep improving and scoring more points for Sheffield.

“The team has been on a great run and we’ve got a really strong side, so we’re desperate to keep it going and I want to play my part.”