Workington 54 Sheffield Tigers 37: Mistakes prove costly

Sheffield Tigers missed out on any SGB Championship points for the second straight away meeting with a 54-37 defeat at Workington.

The Window Centre Tigers hit top form with a crushing 61-30 win over Berwick at Owlerton on Thursday but were unable to replicate the performance on their travels.

Simon Stead’s side were in contention for the majority of the meeting at Derwent Park but eventually left Cumbria empty handed.

They showed plenty of positive signs once again but, just like in their opening fixture at Ipswich, they lacked race winners.

It took until heat four for a visiting rider to take the chequered flag, and Kyle Howarth’s win was followed up by Josh Grajczonek expertly rounding Adam Roynon to win heat five.

But they then had to wait until heat 11 for another race win, with skipper Howarth unable to force his way past Ty Proctor when he took a tactical ride in heat nine.

A number of mistakes proved costly, with Josh Bates and Jack Parkinson-Blackburn both crashing out of heat eight to gift the home side a 5-0 before Howarth ran out of room and came down attempting to prevent a Comets’ 5-1 two races later.

Bates and Parkinson-Blackburn experienced tough evenings, whilst rider replacement struggled to cover for the injured Lasse Bjerre.

Todd Kurtz and Robert Branford were both solid, with Kurtz claiming a classy victory in heat 12, but by that stage their hopes of a comeback were slim.

Skipper Howarth and No1 Grajczonek offered the bulk of their resistance with creditable showings, yet Workington star Craig Cook went through the card whilst former Tigers’ men Proctor and Roynon also impressed.

Sheffield will be back in action looking to maintain their strong home record with a tough test against Ipswich at Owlerton on Thursday (7.30).

* Workington 54: Craig Cook 14+1, Thomas Jorgensen 10, Ty Proctor 9+1, Adam Roynon 8+2, Matt Williamson 7, Mason Campton 4+2, Rob Shuttleworth 2+1.

* Sheffield 37: Josh Grajczonek 11, Kyle Howarth 10+1, Todd Kurtz 9, Robert Branford 5+2, Josh Bates 2+1, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 0, Lasse Bjerre R/R.