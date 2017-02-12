Squash: Nick Matthew wins his ninth British Nationals title

Nick Matthew picked up an incredible ninth British Nationals title on Sunday with victory over Joe Lee in Manchester.

The Sheffield star, now considered a squash veteran, had defeated Declan James on Saturday to book his place in the decider and saw off first-time finalist Lee in straight games (11/6, 11/4, 11/8).

“This has been a very tough week for me,” said Matthew. “Having to play Declan yesterday and Joe today, it made me feel my age a little!

“I’m trying to hold off the next generation for as long as I can, but whether you’re going for you first or ninth title you still get nervous towards the end of games like that third.

“You have to try to get on top of them and ruin their confidence, and I hope I can carry on doing that for a bit longer.”