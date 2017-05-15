Steelers coach Paul Thompson bids to keep ahead of the game at world coaching convention

Sheffield Steelers head coach Paul Thompson attended the World Championship Coaching Convention in Germany at the weekend.

Thompson had arranged meetings with several agents and head coaches from Swedish SHL sides and hoped to see some games, but he said: “These events are more about work than pleasure.

“Firstly as a coach you need to stay ahead of the game and by coming to these events you learn. I spend all year coaching and teaching. Now I’ve a few days when I want to be educated.

“You normally look to bring two or three ideas back with you that you pick up in the classroom and maybe another couple of things you pick up just talking and socialising with the other coaches. We all learn off one another.

“You also pick up contacts. Guys you might look to pick up a reference off for a new player this year or next. The agents are there as well, I have some meetings with a couple of them about a couple of players we have an interest in.

“We also have Gunnar Svensson here and he is a man who opens a lot of doors for you. Gunnar loves the Steelers and is always trying to help us find the right guys.

“There are several coaches here from the UK including Cardiff’s Andrew Lord.

“We are all chasing the edge, looking for that advantage that keeps us ahead of the game.”