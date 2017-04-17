The Moose back in the Sheffield Steelers’ paddock

The best goaltender in the Elite League will be a Sheffield Steeler again next season.

Latvian stopper Ervins Mustukovs – aka The Moose - has committed to a new one year contract with the club.

His steely focus in goal has been one of the reasons why Steelers won the League in 2010-2011 and the Play Offs, on his return, last season.

The former Grenoble and Aalborg Pirates man led EIHL goaltending averages last season playing 51 of 52 league games with a saves percentage of 91.3%

“He is a top goalie and he is a winner” said coach Paul Thompson.

“When we signed him we asked him to give us a chance to win every night and he did just that. He is focused, determined and a no nonsense goalie. He stops pucks, more of them than anyone else.

“Moose is popular in the room, the players have great respect for him. He has an edge as well, he goes about his business quietly but if he isn’t happy he lets you know.

“Look at the play off run, that night against Nottingham, the shut out against Belfast and the big stops against Cardiff – incredible.

“It’s the key position on any team and for us to have that sorted this early is crucial. Moose played a lot of hockey so I hope he rests up because he has a lot more ahead of him next year as well. “

Steelers will confirm their pre season schedule on Wednesday with tickets for a four game series available from Friday.