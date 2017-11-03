Unbeaten Sheffield Hatters celebrate great week

Two Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters stars are in the preliminary list of players from which the England Commonwealth Games roster will be chosen.

Helen Naylor and Jennifer Aston were left dreaming of a trip to the Gold Coast, as honours continued to pile up for the unbeaten Hatters.

Sheffield Hatters Under-18 L-R - Tashinga Matewe, Jessica Southwell, Brigha Allen, V�ronique Francis-Lewis, Charlotte Lowther, Millie Oates, Cathrine Gwenero and Iona McKerrow

Yesterday’s news made it a brilliant six days for the club which included -

A 76-73 victory over old rivals Nottingham Wildcats to take the club to a 6-0 record at the top of the Women’s British Basketball League.

Club coach Vanessa Ellis selected among the England staff for the Commonwealth Games and named league coach of the month after the club’s flying start.

Steph Gandy was again named in the WBBL’s All Star Five team of the week following her game-high 24 points which led the Hatters to victory over Wildcats at All Saints.

All five starters hit double figures as Hatters sealed victory with a 6-0 close that included a game-tying triple from Krizstina Velkey before Gandy’s go-ahead basket.

Of her selection for the Gold Coast games coach Ellis said: “It is great to be able to coach a team at such a prestigious tournament, I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and players to try and bring home a medal.”

Hatters Under-18s had a great weekend with two fine wins. On Saturday they had a thrilling 74-67 win over in-form Manchester Mystics, who had won their last three.

Millie Oates was top scorer, with five fine mid-range two-point shots and nine free throws in her 19 points.

Iona McKerrow grabbed 18 points and Tash Matewe 17. hey followed up with a 66-46 win over Newcastle in the National Cup, Matewe top scoring with 18 and Oates grabbing 11.

Their next match is at Charnwood on Sunday.

The Under-16s also progressed in the cup, beating Derby 79-53 (Ava Patchesa 20, Abbey Whitehouse 14) having gone down 87-75 to Southend the previos day (Whitehouse 22, Patchesa 15).