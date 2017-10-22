Search

Unbeaten Sheffield Hatters march on at top of Women’s British Basketball League

Top scorer Helen Naylor
Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters continued their unbeaten start to the season in fine form with a convincing 93-52 road victory over Durham Palatinates.

After a back and forth opening quarter, the road team flexed their muscle with a game-defining 24-4 run. Helen Naylor led the way for the visitors with an efficient 24 points, as the Championship leaders move to 5-0.

Hatters dominated the boards, racking up 36 points in the paint and converting 35 second chance points - 33 more than Durham. A result of pulling down a monstrous 21 offensive rebounds. Hatters other top scorers were Woods and Velkey with 14 each.