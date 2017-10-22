Unbeaten Sheffield Hatters march on at top of Women’s British Basketball League

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters continued their unbeaten start to the season in fine form with a convincing 93-52 road victory over Durham Palatinates.

After a back and forth opening quarter, the road team flexed their muscle with a game-defining 24-4 run. Helen Naylor led the way for the visitors with an efficient 24 points, as the Championship leaders move to 5-0.

Hatters dominated the boards, racking up 36 points in the paint and converting 35 second chance points - 33 more than Durham. A result of pulling down a monstrous 21 offensive rebounds. Hatters other top scorers were Woods and Velkey with 14 each.