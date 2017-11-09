VIDEO: Injury issues sour Sheffield Steelers big win over Dundee Stars

Injuries to two key players blighted Sheffield Steelers' 8-2 mauling of Dundee Stars.

Zack Fitzgerald suffered a possible concussion and Mathieu Roy was again out of sorts as their team strolled past the Scots at iceSheffield on Wednesday night.

Fitzgerald in action

Coach Paul Thompson said d-man Fitzgerald took a "shot on the jaw" the effects of which will now be closely monitored.

With defensive cover at a minimum, it's certainly not what the team needs.

Winger Roy will have a scan on Friday to look again at an undisclosed problem which has plagued him all season long.

"It is very frustrating for him and us not moving forward with what his injury is or what is causing it" said the coach.

Action man Mathieu Roy

It was a deep seated issue which required more investigation, he said.

Steelers play Manchester Storm at home on Saturday in a Challenge Cup group game.

Steelers have already qualified, so can at least rest the injured imports.

RESULT

Wednesday 8th November

Elite League

Sheffield Steelers 8 Dundee Stars 2

FIXTURES

Saturday 11th November

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Cardiff Devils - 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars - 7.15pm

Guildford Flames v Edinburgh Capitals - 6.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm

Challenge Cup Group A

Nottingham Panthers v Braehead Clan - 7.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm - 7.00pm

Sunday 12th November

Elite League

Braehead Clan v Guildford Flames - 6.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Edinburgh Capitals - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Fife Flyers - 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Belfast Giants - 6.30pm

Manchester Storm v Milton Keynes Lightning - 5.30pm