VIDEO: Injury issues sour Sheffield Steelers big win over Dundee Stars

Injuries to two key players blighted Sheffield Steelers' 8-2 mauling of Dundee Stars.
Zack Fitzgerald suffered a possible concussion and Mathieu Roy was again out of sorts as their team strolled past the Scots at iceSheffield on Wednesday night.
Coach Paul Thompson said d-man Fitzgerald took a "shot on the jaw" the effects of which will now be closely monitored.
With defensive cover at a minimum, it's certainly not what the team needs.
Winger Roy will have a scan on Friday to look again at an undisclosed problem which has plagued him all season long.
"It is very frustrating for him and us not moving forward with what his injury is or what is causing it" said the coach.
It was a deep seated issue which required more investigation, he said.
Steelers play Manchester Storm at home on Saturday in a Challenge Cup group game.
Steelers have already qualified, so can at least rest the injured imports.
RESULT
Wednesday 8th November
Elite League
Sheffield Steelers 8 Dundee Stars 2
FIXTURES
Saturday 11th November
Elite League
Belfast Giants v Cardiff Devils - 7.00pm
Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars - 7.15pm
Guildford Flames v Edinburgh Capitals - 6.00pm
Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm
Challenge Cup Group A
Nottingham Panthers v Braehead Clan - 7.00pm
Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm - 7.00pm
Sunday 12th November
Elite League
Braehead Clan v Guildford Flames - 6.00pm
Cardiff Devils v Edinburgh Capitals - 6.00pm
Coventry Blaze v Fife Flyers - 5.15pm
Dundee Stars v Belfast Giants - 6.30pm
Manchester Storm v Milton Keynes Lightning - 5.30pm
