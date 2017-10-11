Video: Sheffield Steelers asst coach previews Nottingham Panthers game

If Sheffield Steelers work hard, they can beat Nottingham Panthers for a third time this season.

That's the view of Steelers' asst coach Jerry Andersson.

While he expects a different kind of game against Panthers on Saturday that last weekend - when Sheffield won at Panthers' rink, the same work ethic will be needed, he says.

"Nottingham is a team that will have the puck a lot" he said.

"They have good forwards to move the puck, good passers and a lot of players who can score too. We have to take the forwards away. A good forecheck, work hard. I think we can play at their level and better. And we have shown that in two games.

Andersson has "a pretty good team. We have played against them, watched them in the CHL.

"But our team is good too."

Jerry Andersson