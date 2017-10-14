VIDEO Sheffield Steelers’ coach hails Nottingham Panthers’ goalie

Beaten Sheffield Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson heaped praise on Nottingham Panthers’ goalie tonight.
He admitted Canadian Michael Garnett, who has played in the Russian KHL, had performed better than his own netminder Ervins Mustukovs.
“I think their goalie outplayed our’s” he said.
He commented that Garnett, 34, had shown his KHL qualities - stealing the extra point.
While the coach thought Steelers “played with some passion and some fire” he also said they conceded two poorly-defended goals.
Generally, though, he was pleased with the “effort and attitude” in the 3-4 penalty shot reverse at Sheffield Arena.
RESULTS
Saturday 14th October
Elite League
Braehead Clan 5 Edinburgh Capitals 3
Manchester Storm 4 Dundee Stars 3 (PS)
Sheffield Steelers 3 Nottingham Panthers 4 (PS)
Challenge Cup Group B
Belfast Giants 5 Fife Flyers 0
Challenge Cup Group C
Cardiff Devils 2 Guildford Flames 3 (OT)
Milton Keynes Lightning 5 Coventry Blaze 1
FIXTURES
Sunday 15th October
Elite League
Dundee Stars v Sheffield Steelers -6.30pm
Edinburgh Capitals v Manchester Storm - 6.00pm
Fife Flyers v Braehead Clan - 6.30pm
Nottingham Panthers v Belfast Giants - 4.00pm
Challenge Cup Group C
Coventry Blaze v Cardiff Devils - 5.15pm
Guildford Flames v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm
