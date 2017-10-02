Video: The best South Yorkshire goalie Sheffield Steelers never had

Cardiff Devils' South Yorkshire-born goaltender Ben Bowns has been named Elite League Player of the Week

.The Swinton netminder has broken Steelers' hearts on many occasion.

Ben Bowns

On the last time occasion, he saved a penalty shot taken by Sheffield skipper Jonathan Phillips - Devils going on to win 4-3 at Sheffield Arena.

Phillips says it's a 70-30 chance of a goalie saving a penalty shot...but he'd like another crack at the job!

More recently, Bowns recorded back-to-back shutouts for the Devils to help the defending Elite League champions snap a two-game losing streak and build some momentum ahead of their Champions Hockey League clash with Växjö Laker on Tuesday.

Cardiff beat Dundee Stars 4-0 at the Dundee Ice Arena on Wednesday 27th September, with Bowns turning aside all 23 shots faced during the victory.

The 26-year-old then followed that up with another 23-save performance to blank Braehead Clan at Ice Arena Wales on Saturday, the Devils skating away with a 5-0 win over their Scottish rivals.

“Obviously it’s nice to get a shutout at any time, but back-to-back is even nicer” Bowns said

“The guys were unreal in front of me. Any rebounds were boxed out and we didn’t give any secondary chances. It made my job a lot easier than what it could have been, especially compared to other shutouts I’ve got.”

Bowns is now into his fourth season with the Devils, and the Team GB number one believes the clubs ability to keep it’s core together year-on-year is a major factor in its success.

Bowns in action, pic: Helen Brabon

“It’s massive.” he said.

“It’s nice to come in to a new season and not have to get to know your players, especially the defensive core. This year it was only Bryce Reddick and Drew Paris who were really new, and those guys fitted in straight away.

“It does make a big difference, it makes your life so much easier being able to slot back in right where you left off.”