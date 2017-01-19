We shall overcome: Four reasons why Sheffield Steelers can beat Cardiff Devils.

Luke Ferrara says there are four good reasons why Steelers can claim their first Elite League victory of the season at Cardiff Devils, on Sunday.

Sheffield have fallen short against the Welsh so far this season, but can now chip away at Devils’ advantage.

Ferrara points to:

n ”Team Speed: This is huge for us, especially our forwards. Our four lines can be relentless.

n “Team Fitness: We are in good shape and don’t get as tired at the end of games like a lot of teams do. We keep going from the first minute to the last.

n “Ervins Mustuikovs: “You need your goalie to be your best player and Moose is exactly that. Moose has been outstanding for a long time.

n “We have a great team spirit, everybody enjoys being together, we have a laugh and there is a lot of character in the dressing room.”

The 23-year-old British winger does not concern himself with suggestions that Cardiff are title favourites.

“I keep myself away from that sort of discussion” he said. As long as we pick up two points at home and wherever we go, we’ll be ok. If another team is felling the pressure of being up there now, that’s nice for us.”

Steelers host Braehead Clan, on Saturday; the mid-table Scots have lost their last four games.

But Ferrrara warns: “It doesn’t matter if a team is mid-table, top or bottom, whatever the opposition we go and respect the skill and abilities of their players.

“We just have to do our jobs and make as few mistakes as possible and win.

“It does feel sometimes that we cannot afford to lose, but there is a lot of hockey left to play and we’ll take it one day at a time.

“We showed last weekend (in two one-goal wins against Coventry Blaze) that we are comfortable in close games and we think that we will be fine because we are on the right path.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene