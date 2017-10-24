When a Sheffield Steelers star sits down on the job

Sport gives rise to some unusual pictures.

And this shot by Dean Woolley certainly fits into that category.

He snapped Sheffield Steelers’ defenceman Scott Aarssen taking a momentary rest on top of the helmet worn by Cardiff Devils’ opponent, Matthew Myers last Saturday at the Arena.

It doesn’t look very comfortable for either of them.

Unfortunately for Matthew and his Welsh team-mates they had their backsides handed to them by Sheffield, the reigning champions going down 4-0.

Steelers’ feel-good factor didn’t last, with the home team dipping to Belfast Giants the following night.

