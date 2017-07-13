The second weekend of Sheffield’s part in this summer’s Big Draw Festival – the world’s largest drawing festival – takes place on the Manor where adults and children can try free drawing, sculpture and making activities.

The Ruskin in Sheffield 2017 programme brings to life John Ruskin’s belief in the importance of drawing to see the world more clearly and bring the beauty of nature and art into people’s daily lives. It is inspired by the Ruskin Collection at the Millennium Gallery.

The Big Draw on the Manor on Saturday presents an opportunity to enjoy the wildflower meadows, big skies and green parkland at this time of year across Manor Fields Park and Manor Lodge. Between 11am and 4pm visitors can watch mural artist Fem Sorcell paint onto the wall of York House, help make a self-supporting bridge with craftsman Henk Littlewood inspired by a design by Leonardo da Vinci, draw and carve animals in wood with sculptor Jason Thomson and contribute to a big artwork made out of natural materials from the park with artist Ellie Somerset.

Amid the Manor Lodge ruins they can join in with a giant artwork made out of natural materials from the park with artist Ellie Somerset or capture the panoramic views of the city from the spectacular viewpoint behind the Discovery Centre with Coralie Turpin.

At Manor Oaks Farm there’s the chance to draw and makes scenes of animals and flowers with artist Charlotte Hutton.

Meanwhile Diane Cairns leads walks between Manor Fields Park and Manor Lodge.

