Book Club: Reading Matter

Sheffield’s festival of words Off The Shelf is now in its twenty sixth year, and the 2017 programme is looking stronger than ever.

I am excited about many events, but in particular there is some fantastic-looking fiction by women to be discovered. I take a look at what’s on offer in Literary City. And this read of the fortnight is a cracker. Set on one of Sheffield’s roughest estates, this is a story that asks how much control do we really have over our lives? It is a stunning, newly-released book, and deserves huge success. I hope you enjoy it.

Read of the fortnight: Nutcase by Tony Williams

“We are our choices,” said Jean-Paul Sartre.

But he went to private school in Paris. The same can’t be said for everyone.

What happens if you don’t really have any choices? If the circumstances into which you are born mean the path of your life is laid right out for you, with no forks or junctions of any kind. This is the case for Aidan Wilson, the nutcase of the title in this extraordinary book.

He wants to do the right thing. He wants to be a good person, and take care of the people he loves. But he can’t.

Over and over again, he can’t stay out of trouble. He can’t be the man who doesn’t have the fight. A retelling of the Icelandic saga of Grettir the Strong, with which, I confess, I am unfamiliar, this is Aidan’s life story.

He is born on one of the roughest estates in Sheffield, and it’s all downhill from there. There are brief phases where he becomes a hero (but even these are under the most grim circumstances imaginable), but he still cannot escape the hand that fate has dealt him. This is a book of contradictions.

Aidan is a violent thug, but also has a heartbreaking gentleness. We rattle through the plot at 100mph, but everything is described in vivid detail.

Everything is ugly and sordid, but everything is captivating and beautiful.

And this is achieved seamlessly. Nutcase is one of those books that feels effortless; so natural that you don’t see the brushstrokes behind the masterpiece. I keep going back to reread sections to see how he pulls it off, and I’m honestly still not sure.

But I do know that Williams is a writer on fire. There’s no escaping the fact that this is a brutal book.

Upon closing the last page, I felt like I had been hit by a truck.

But I would recommend it to anyone (at least, anyone over the age of 18); the originality of the voice should impress even those squeamish about the subject matter. I hope Williams has more up his sleeve for us.

And maybe next time I’ll even figure out how he manages it.

Let me know what you make of it.

I’d love to read your reader review. Send me 250 words on Nutcase, or any of the other books I’ve featured, to copydesk.southyorks@jpress.co.uk or contact me on twitter @AnnaCaig

Reader Reviews: The Power by Naomi Alderman

Fiona says: This remarkable story is a powerful (!) indictment of our society’s expectations and treatment of women. It tells how the world changed on The Day of the Girls, many years previously.

For some (vaguely explained) reason, on that day young girls developed the ability to electrocute other people via their fingertips and the book uses this premise to explore gender and what would happen if women became the dominant sex.

Initially I felt a sense of vindication and glee when young boys were told not to go out alone, to dress appropriately and to be careful around women – all the things that girls take for granted in our

society. And when men were punished for treating women as sexual objects I was delighted, even cheering.

However as the book progressed, it became darker and much more an exploration of how power over other people corrupts. Some women began to act in the offensive ways that we now abhor in some men.

In an intriguing development, Alderman speculates that women, traditionally the nurturing, gentle sex, would totally exchange sexual and societal roles with men.

I found the book fascinating.

It was uplifting when the differences between the sexes began to be evened out, but rather lowering when the women reacted to power in exactly the same ways as men did prior to the day of the girls.

Literary City: The Sheffield Connection

Off The Shelf, Sheffield’s very own festival of words, and one of the biggest events in the literary calendar nationally, is well and truly underway across the city.

There is still plenty to get your teeth into, including a particularly rich selection of events on fiction written by women. I will be trying to get along to as many of these as possible.

On 18 October, Salley Vickers is at the Millennium Gallery talking about her novel Cousins. This is the story of a family in trauma, after teenager Will Tye is in a terrible accident. The impact of this horrific event ripples through generations, bringing to light old tragedies and dangerous secrets. Told through the eyes of women close to Will, Cousins is a dark tale exploring the nature of transgression.

For something completely different, you can head over to DINA on Cambridge Street on 19 October, to hear Joanna Walsh in conversation about her book of short stories Worlds From The Word’s End.

Walsh is one of the most exciting writers in contemporary fiction today, and she is published by And Other Stories, a globally-renowned publishing house that has recently moved right here to Sheffield.

Following this event with Walsh, you can be there for the opening chapter of another great northern story, as And Other Stories launches a new literary prize for unpublished fiction, the Northern Book Prize. The launch party is free to attend and open to the public, and will set the ball rolling to find the next great writer from the north of England.

There is another fascinating-looking event on 20 October at The Workstation, with authors Sarah Winman and Tessa Hadley.

Winman is best known as the author of bestseller When God Was A Rabbit, and her latest novel, Tin Man, is a tender book with characters who get under your skin and break your heart.

Tessa Hadley’s collection of short stories Bad Dreams shows how small acts have large consequences. In these tales from a master storyteller, it’s the ordinary things that turn out to be most extraordinary.

If your taste runs more to the classics, you might fancy Natalie Haynes at the University of Sheffield Students’ Union on 24 October, talking about her book The Children Of Jocasta.

Haynes has reimagined the Oedipus and Antigone stories from the perspectives of two often overlooked women: Jocasta and Ismene. This new novel breathes new life into these ancient stories.

Haynes is a stand-up comic, and a passionate believer that we should continue to read and enjoy classical literature. Which sounds great to me. Enjoy! For full details of all Off the Shelf events go to Off the Shelf