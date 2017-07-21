Colour matches contour and shape

Two large oils on canvas by Sheffield painter David Lucas, Wave Lines No 1 & 2 that explore the subject of the sea, are now on show in an ambitious Yorkshire exhibition, which is inspired by the RA Summer Show.

At Kunsthuis Gallery situated north of York at the southern end of the North York Moors National Park on the Brandsby Road between Crayke and Brandsby, the exhibition features work by 100 artist from 11 countries.

The gallery’s biggest and most ambitious international exhibition to date, it aims to connect the public with contemporary art by bringing innovative artists to the region and demonstrate what is happening now. The 100 Artists, 11 Countries show is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm, until August 20.

David Lucas is also be showing Field of Vision at Cupola Contemporary Art in the selected group exhibition Colour Code. Chosen from over 250 submissions made for this opportunity where colour is a key consideration in the art.

Colour Code continues until Saturday at the gallery on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough.

“Colour is all important in my paintings as one of the three aspects of my visual language, the others being line or contour and shape,” says the artist. “The painting included is one of my more brightly coloured works.”