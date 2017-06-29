Dance classics in the truest sense

Classical performances at the City Hall and club nights under the Gatecrasher brand are two pillars of Sheffield’s musical heritage - and later this year they’ll be brought together as part of a special concert.

A live 50-piece orchestra will reimagine a selection of dance favourites, accompanied by a dazzling laser display, during Gatecrasher Classical on October 21 at the Barker’s Pool venue.

Music will be played through a full club sound system at the event, part of celebrations to mark the City Hall’s 85th year and Gatecrasher’s 24th anniversary.

The club is now based temporarily at Area Sheffield, formerly Embrace in the city centre, as it seeks another permanent home after its old base on Matilda Street burned down in 2007.

The Embrace site is earmarked for an element of the new retail quarter.

High-profile names from the dance world including Paul Oakenfold and Mauro Picotto have appeared at Area so far, while Marco V topped the bill at a showcase on June 17, the 10th anniversary of the blaze.

Meanwhile the Hallé Orchestra continues with its residency at the City Hall.

Richard Hunter, the venue’s general manager, said: “We’re delighted that Gatecrasher, one of the most iconic clubbing brands in the world, have chosen Sheffield City Hall for this hometown celebration. Club nights at Gatecrasher and classical concerts at the City Hall are two essential parts of Sheffield’s musical identity so it’s particularly exciting to be able to bring them together and give local audiences something new to experience.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced £30 to £65, plus fees.

Visit www.gatecrasher.com for further information, log on to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or call 0114 2789 789 to book.