Fargate from the Madding Crowd

As spring well and truly blossoms in Sheffield, I hope you are getting some time in the sunshine with a good book.

Spread a picnic blanket on the grass, and settle down with one of these corkers.

The China Bird by Bryony Doran

It’s a global affair, as we travel from Jamaica to Egypt to Hungary, and finish in Sheffield with a grassroots Literary City profiles.

Read of the fortnight

The Long Song, Andrea Levy

The Door by Magda Szabo

This is the 2010 follow-up to Levy’s spectacularly successful Small Island.

Levy has said that she didn’t intend for The Long Song to be a book about slavery, rather a story about people and the lives they lead, with slavery and its abolition as the backdrop.

People living through huge historical events are still people, with their own interpretations, misunderstandings and even disregard for the importance of what they are witnessing.

It would be difficult to overstate quite how successful Levy is in accomplishing this aim.

Or quite what a magic trick she pulls off, in that precisely because she treats slavery as a backdrop rather than a focus, she manages to make it more vivid than almost anything else I’ve ever read.

This book is stunning.

The Long Song is the life story of Miss July, who is born in the last decades of slavery in Jamaica. Levy had me at hello with the framing of her narrative; I am a sucker for a book which contains the exposition of how it came to be written down.

Miss July is writing her autobiography at the request of her son Thomas.

And at several points she interrupts her own story to tell us about Thomas’s interference, and their arguments about what she should include and what she should leave out.

While rarely likeable, Miss July is a superb creation.

She is stuck squarely in the middle of many of the apparently binary set-ups of the time.

Her mother is black and her father is white; she starts life working in the fields and then is taken in to work in the house; she has a relationship with free black man and then a white plantation owner.

The beauty of it all is that while she acts as a vehicle for telling all these different stories, she never feels less than 100 per cent real.

The Long Song is desperately moving, and all the more so for never being sentimental. And the questions it explores around race, class and how people can dehumanise others when it suits them, are profound.

This book takes us to a place where many of the truths we take for granted are thrown open.

Such is Levy’s skill that all of this is accomplished in a book that, despite leaving you crying and questioning everything, is entertaining and often funny.

We meet another writer living and working in Sheffield this fortnight.

Bryony Doran lives in Crookes, and her novel, The China Bird, a tale of love, secrecy, beauty and abnormality, is set here in the Steel City.

Bryony explains the choice of setting.

“It all began one Friday lunchtime, in what was Henry’s, on Cambridge Street. I saw a man with his elderly mother having lunch.

“There was such theatre about them and in the way they ate, that I jotted down a few notes, and from there the story just seemed to flower.

“Setting The China Bird in Sheffield has meant a lot to me.

“It now feels as if the book and myself belong here.”

Like the other Sheffield-based writers we have spoken to, Bryony enjoys the strong literary community in the city.

“There are always lots of events to go to, which I think is enriching for a writer. I have made many friends through writing, including my partner Bill Allerton, who is also a writer.”

And Sheffield also provides inspiration when it is needed. “As a writer and poet, I find Sheffield hugely inspirational. I think there is something in the air! I love the hills and the unexpected views. They still surprise me even after 25 years.

“The countryside is five minutes from my house, and often, when I need to think, I take myself off for a walk.”

Since the publication of The China Bird, Bryony has also published a collection of short stories, The Sand Eggs, and in 2016 a poetry collection, published by Bloodaxe, titled Home Front.

Reyt as Rain Reads.... books to make it better

Holly says: I love going travelling, and enjoy books that transport me to far-flung places.

Could you recommend some reads to ease my itchy feet while I am back home, at least for a little while?

Anna says: I’m not sure if these choices will have the desired effect.

They may just give you more holiday ideas.

While being very different in story and tone, they both successfully evoke a sense of the place in which they are set.

My first recommendation is possibly one of the best books ever written.

I couldn’t resist this as my first choice for you.

Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie is such a superbly enjoyable read that it wouldn’t matter whether you were on a palm-fringed beach in the sunshine, or a park bench in Yorkshire in the rain, you’d be having a good time.

This book is probably the single biggest reason for my lifelong love of whodunits.

And the beauty of it is that even if you’ve read it before, it’s well worth a second, or even third, go.

It’s almost better knowing who the killer is.

It is all there. All the clues. Everything you need to work it out.

All the red herrings that distract you from what is happening.

As a masterclass in the art of the great plot, it doesn’t get much better.

It is also wonderfully descriptive of that deadly cruise through some of Egypt’s most well-known sights.

The murder never put me off; I always fancied following in their footsteps.

We fly direct from Egypt to Hungary for your second recommendation.

I read this on my holiday there last summer, and it blew me away.

The Door by Magda Szabo is the story of a writer and her intense, tempestuous and testing relationship with the old lady who works as her housekeeper, the magnificent Emerence.

I realise this sounds unremarkable.

But this book works on an almost subconscious level to generate a gentle but profound emotional response.

Our human need to be heard, and for community and connections with one another, is conveyed beautifully.

As this is my first, and only, Hungarian read to date, it’s difficult to judge how much of the distinctiveness of the book is a Hungarian style, whether Szabo is an extraordinary writer even within Hungary, or whether it is cleverly translated. I suspect it must be all three.

The characters are depicted with a rawness that lays their flaws bare.

Szabo poignantly depicts the walls between people that even the deepest of affection cannot overcome.

Even love, respect and admiration for one another don’t stop us being self-absorbed and unkind.

This is an unusual and very special book.

I hope you love it as much as I did.