In Focus: A good eye can find interest in the most unlikely places

Images show real skill with technology and light

We are in our final week of this month’s theme and it has been one of my favourites so far. So many different ideas from our wonderful city. I can only print four again this week but I loved this simple idea from John Gorman taken outside Owlerton Stadium at dusk. Dusk is often a better light to take nightime photos as there is still definition left from the less illuminated areas on the image. I would recommend using a tripod and a long exposure to capture night shots, and keep your ISO low to avoid grain in the sky.

Telegraph IN Focus Landmarks with a difference - Hanging out - Some human interaction with one of our newer landmarks - the Cheesegrater

One of the most photographed pieces of street art is The Snog by Pete McKee. Gareth Morgan took this mural shot outside Fagan’s pub which is usually hard to capture during the day as there are often vans parked against it. Gareth also made a creative abstract image from our cheesegrater car park as workers scaled the building to give it a clean.

I was impressed with the exposure of Bob Merryweather’s photo of Spider Bridge because it is really tricky to expose something dark when shooting towards the light without it silhouetting or over exposing the background, even if it isn’t a particularly sunny day.

Film photography is the height of cool by Simon Grason, DSLR expert at Harrison Cameras

This week I thought I’d take the opportunity to write about “analogue” (or “film” as we used to call it!). It seems now that there is a whole generation of photographers who have been brought up with digital cameras and film is a strange and interesting concept to them. As a result we’re now seeing a huge rise in popularity in film photography. Polaroid stopped making their instant cameras quite some time ago but Fujifilm now do a very good range of “Instax” instant cameras and film. The popularity has grown so much that even Leica make an instant camera! When it comes to 35mm film there’s a good range of quirky, fun cameras available from Lomography. They make all kinds of cameras, some with fisheye lenses, some with multiple lenses and even some the size of a sardine tin! We’ve also seen a big increase in the interest of second hand film SLR cameras from the likes of Canon, Nikon and Olympus, suddenly it’s really cool to have a camera from the 1970s hanging round your neck. With a good range of film still available there’s never been a better time to get the old camera gear out and do some “proper” photography!

Telegraph IN Focus Landmarks with a difference Fagans Pub

Don’t forget our Landmarks with a difference theme runs until next week so get snapping and the winners will be announced in next week’s Telegraph