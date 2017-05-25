In Focus: A varied approach to theme with much colour

Capturing vibrant shades in floral fields and soaring jets.

There is such a varied approach to our theme of colour this week. You have really taken on board what we have said about looking at the theme in a different way.

Manor Castle lavender garden, by John Scholey

I find shooting towards windows really tricky as you often bleach out the colours or underexpose what’s around them – however, this image here by John Gorman has been well-executed to ensure the detail is kept throughout the frame.

Similarly, photographing at night can often see bleached-out lights if you aren’t careful, so a mindful exposure will ensure detail isn’t lost.

I love images with people in the frame. It often gives the photo a focal point and brings context to the subject. John Scholey has told a great story with his image of a photographer capturing the beauty of this lavender field. It is always good practice to ask permission before photographing someone in public if you are planning to publish the images anywhere. Press photographers have guidelines around the expectation of privacy and photographing children, so just be cautious.

Sheffields last tram on night duty at the Crich Tramway Museum, by Michael Hardy

Explore settings for creative effects by Simon Grason

It’s the final week of our ‘colour’ theme, so there are just a few more days to get your entries in.

My advice this week is to explore your camera’s settings. You might be surprised at the creative effects that are built into the camera and some of the effects can really transform your image – the same filters are very popular on Instagram.

Often these effects are extremely easy to use, and it is usually just a case of finding the effect you want in the camera’s menu and turning it on or off.

The Red Arrows in action over Chatsworth in last years Country Fair, by Michael Hardy

Settings such as HDR, colour pop, grainy film and retro are good to play with to add an extra dimension to your images.

