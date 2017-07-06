In Focus: An ice cream in the rain could be our winning shot

Snaps show inspiration despite the gloomy days.

As I look out the window on what seems to be another grey day, I know it is hard to be inspired to get the camera out, especially when our theme for the month is summer. Don’t be put off, I know some of you have taken pictures already that would suit our theme, just like John Gorman who has been busy digging out some of these stunning photographs he has taken recently. His interpretation of the theme is varied from a brightly coloured still life of seasonal vegetables to the warm glow of a sunset over water which he took at Wentworth Woodhouse.This image captured the silhouetted reflections of the trees and the magnificent colours in the sky. His simplistic countryside scene of a tumbledown fence has been well composed too.

Telegraph in Focus Summer by John Gorman Wentworth Woodhouse Sunset

Karen Perkins has picked out the colourful bunting and lanterns against a rich blue sky at a recent Sheffield event.

There are some amazing events coming up in our city, like this weekend’s Cliffhanger which sees free activities across the city, or Beighton Gala. Don’t be put off if the weather isn’t great, get yourself out and take your camera so you can send us your best, who knows, an ice cream in the rain may be our winning shot.

Learn to picture weddings and wildlife by Simon Grason

Another week and another set of wonderful images for our summer competition.

Telegraph In Focus Summer Taken at recent Flamenco festival at Yellow Arch Studios

We’ve had some decent weather over the last couple of weeks so I expect you’ve all got some images you can share with us.

This week I thought I’d take the opportunity to tell you all about some of the events and workshops we’ve got coming up over the next couple of months.

First up, on Saturday July 22, we’ve got a photo walk with Nat Coalson and Sony UK. This will be a short workshop concentrating on street photography and should be a lot of fun (if the weather holds up!).

Then on July 29 we’ve got a wedding photography workshop with John Clements. This is a full day workshop covering all aspects of shooting a wedding, ideal for anyone thinking of going into wedding photography as a career or just if you want some tips for shooting a friend’s upcoming wedding.

Telegraph in Focus Summer by John Gorman Broken Fence, Greasbrough

Following that, on August 3 we’ve got a wildlife workshop with Tesni Ward and Olympus at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Aimed mainly at Olympus users this is a great opportunity to shoot alongside a professional wildlife photographer and get the benefit of her advice.

Check our website for more information.