In Focus: Atmospheric shots light up lives as winter starts to set in

You are all lighting up my life with creative images this week. So many different photos made me realise how we never really notice how stunning light is on a dark night.

John Scholey’s image of Park Hill flats is one example where the block has been photographed so many times before, but it is just as amazing at night when everyone is at home with their lights turned on.

Telegraph in Focus Light sheffield botanical gardens event tonight by simon dell

I was impressed with a series of images submitted by Simon Dell after his visit to the Botanical Gardens this weekend. I couldn’t feature them all but it looked like a great event to capture the gardens’ beauty in a different light.

I have featured a couple of images from John Beadman who has interpreted this month’s ‘light’ theme in interesting ways. The first is of shadows, a clear yet slightly abstract view of a child being pushed on a swing. He has also used the dimly lit alley way to compose his image with a figure lit up at the end. Even in mono this image fits the light theme perfectly.

Lastly Gareth Morgan has captured the atmosphere with his shot of the band Hope and Social performing at the wonderful Underneath The Stars Festival. He said he liked the effect of the stage lights.

There is still time to enter as our theme runs until November 28. It is judged by our sponsors, Harrison Cameras, who are offering a £25 voucher for first prize and an 18x12 print for their chosen runner up. So get inspired. You can enter as many images as you like so long as they are taken within our catchment area.

Creative take on familiar subjects are outstanding

There will be opportunities everywhere if you look hard enough and the images don’t have to be taken at night.

Telegraph in Focus Light Shadows